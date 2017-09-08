GM to shut down 3 more weeks

YOUNGSTOWN

The General Motors Lordstown Complex is scheduled to have an additional three weeks of downtime scattered over September and October.

The downtime is reportedly to adjust production to the slowing demand for the Chevrolet Cruze, a compact car, and also because of an issue with a supplier that will constrain production.

Specifics on the supplier constraint were not revealed.

“We had some time already set aside for down weeks,” said Glenn Johnson, president of United Auto Workers Local 1112, representing the assembly plant workers. “Rather than use them later on, they will use them now. We have some things going, and we want to protect our customers at all cost.”

The scheduled down weeks are Sept. 11, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2.

“Everything in our world is subject to change,” Johnson said.

