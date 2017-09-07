GM Lordstown set for three more weeks of downtime

LORDSTOWN — The General Motors Lordstown Complex is scheduled to have another three weeks of downtime scattered over September and October, employees were told today.

The downtime is reportedly to adjust with the slowing demand for the Chevrolet Cruze, a compact car.

Earlier this year, GM said there would be several down weeks in 2017 to adjust supply with demand.

In March, the plant was down for three weeks. The plant had a scheduled two-week vacation at the end of June and a three-weeks of extended shutdown were added in July.

After the September downtime is completed, the plant's production will have been down for nine weeks so far this year to adjust the Cruze supply with demand, not including a two-week vacation period.