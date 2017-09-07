JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Cleveland Police: Taco Bell employees fatally shot armed robber


Published: Thu, September 7, 2017 @ 9:11 a.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say three employees of a Cleveland fast-food restaurant opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one of them.

Authorities say two masked robbers entered a Taco Bell on Wednesday and ordered employees to the ground.

Police say three employees pulled out their guns and fired, hitting one of the robbers six times. The other ran away.

Investigators say the man who was shot was found with a loaded gun in his hand. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The employees who opened fire were described as a 23-year-old man and two 19-year-old men. Police have not released their names or the name of the man who died.

No charges have been filed.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes