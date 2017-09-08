Case against Sebring ex-water system operator going to trial

Staff report

SEBRING

The final scheduled pretrial hearing in the criminal case against Sebring’s former water-system operator wrapped up today with no plea agreement, so the case is headed for a jury trial Nov. 6.

Prosecutors from the Ohio Attorney General’s office and defense attorney John Juhasz met in chambers with Judge Diane Vettori to discuss pending motions in the case.

Among them are ones asking Judge Vettori to withold certain testimony from trial or require a party to provide certain information at the trial. The judge has not ruled on several motions.

The case accuses James Bates, 61, of Carey Road in Salem of three misdemeanor crimes associated with late notifications to water customers of the Sebring Water Department in late 2015 and early 2016 regarding high levels of lead in the drinking water.

