JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Airlift wing activated for spraying duty in Texas


Published: Thu, September 7, 2017 @ 7:05 p.m.

VIENNA

The Air Force Reserve 910th Airlift Wing’s aerial spray unit has been deployed to assist with recovery efforts in eastern Texas following the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The 910th, based at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna Township, operates the Department of Defense’s only aerial spray system which is capable of controlling pest insect populations, eliminating undesired and invasive vegetation and dispersing oil spills in large bodies of water.

Four Air Force Reserve C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 757th Airlift Squadron here and nearly 70 reserve citizen airmen are scheduled to fly to Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, today to begin aerial spray applications in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Authorities have requested the 910th to potentially treat more than 6 million affected acres.

Because of the large amounts of standing, polluted water, populations of pest insects that can transmit diseases are increasing significantly and posing a health risk to rescue workers and residents of Houston. This mission will primarily target mosquitoes which are capable of transmitting diseases such as malaria, West Nile virus, Zika and various types of encephalitis.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes