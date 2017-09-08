Acclaimed Taiwanese chefs pick Youngstown for first Ohio visit

CANFIELD

Chi-wen Chen and Ching-Long Huang, renowned chefs from Taiwan, have traveled the world to share their culinary skills.

Their acclaim has brought them to U.S. cities such as Chicago and New York City, recently to New Zealand, and now to Youngstown.

The two chefs are in town this week for a cultural exchange sponsored by the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber and the Chinese Association of Greater Youngstown Area. The stop is part of their 2017 Tour of Taiwan Gourmet Cuisines.

During their time here, the chefs led a class at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center, taught chefs from local Chinese restaurants, and Friday will serve dinner at The Bistro at MCC&TC to dozens of people from the community (the event is full).

“We are very lucky to have them come here,” said Florence Wang, who helped get the chefs here. Wang, who originally is from Taiwan, serves as director of Asian market for the chamber. Wang noted that this marks the chefs’ first time in Ohio – “and they chose Youngstown.”

