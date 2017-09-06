JOBS
YSU trustees OK new VP for technology


Published: Wed, September 6, 2017 @ 1:58 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University Board of Trustees approved the selection of James Yukech for the position of YSU associate vice president for technology and chief information officer.

Prior to this appointment, Yukech served as interim associate vice president for technology and chief information officer since Kenneth Schindler resigned in September 2016.

"We did do a search and Jim [Yukech] did rise to the top with his extensive IT [information technology] experience – more than 25 years of it," said Neal McNally,YSU vice president for finance and business operations.

Yukech will make between $145,000 and $175,000 annually.

