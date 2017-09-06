Women's Connection plans Sept. 11 meeting

WARREN

Warren Women's Connection, an affiliate of Stonecraft Ministries, invites all women to attend its luncheon from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Dilucia's Banquet Center, 2610 Elm Road, NE.

The featured speaker will be John Shorts, Trumbull County Probate Court, whose topic is Get Your Records in Order. The inspirational message Accepting and Embracing the Unexpected” will be Jeanni Bereznicki's topic.

Stonecroft Ministries is a nondenominational organization that reaches out to all women. Luncheons are on the second Monday of each month at a cost of $13. First-time ladies get a discounted price of $10. Reservations are required by Thursday. Call Joyce at 330-539-5837 or Jan at 330-638-6508. Cancellation deadline is Saturday.