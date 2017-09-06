JOBS
Washington, other states will sue over immigration move


Published: Wed, September 6, 2017 @ 2:06 p.m.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state’s attorney general says he will file a lawsuit involving multiple states over President Donald Trump’s plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation — an act he said was “a dark time for our country.”

Bob Ferguson, who earlier this year sued Trump over a travel ban affecting mostly Muslim nations, said at a news conference Wednesday that 11 states and the District of Columbia were involved in the legal action, which will be filed in the Eastern District of New York.

Ferguson said more states could join in the future.

On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, will end in six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants.

The participants were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.

