Trump consults with UK, Australia leaders on North Korea


Published: Wed, September 6, 2017 @ 9:25 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has spoken with the leaders of Britain and Australia about North Korea’s latest nuclear test.

The White House Wednesday released details of calls Tuesday with British Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

To May, Trump stressed “now is not the time to talk to North Korea” and that “all options remain open to defend the United States and its allies.” He and May agreed to continue work on “increasing diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea.”

Trump and Turnbull “confirmed that their two countries will intensify joint efforts to denuclearize North Korea.” Trump repeated his commitment to “defending the homeland, territories, and allies of the United States, using all available diplomatic and military capabilities.”

Trump is to speak Wednesday with China’s president.

