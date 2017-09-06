Trump agrees to 'good deal' on spending, debt

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he's agreed to a "very good" deal to fund the government and increase the nation's borrowing limit for three months as part of an agreement to rush disaster aid to victims of storm Harvey.

Trump told reporters traveling with him aboard Air Force One that "we essentially came to a deal and I think the deal will be very good."

The moves buys almost three months for Washington to try to solve myriad issues, including more funding for defense, immigration, health care, and a longer-term increase in the government's borrowing authority.

Trump met earlier at the White House with top House and Senate leaders of both political parties.