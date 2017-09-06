Times, days set for Harry Meshel services, calling hours

YOUNGSTOWN — Services for Harry Meshel are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 N. Walnut St.

Meshel, a longtime Democratic leader in the Ohio Senate, former state Democratic Party chairman, and former member of the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees, died Monday at 93.

Calling hours are scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road.

Friends may also call an hour before services Saturday in the church.