Son, mother faces charges in child rape case

WARREN — A mother and son were arraigned today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, the son charged with raping his sister and his mother charged with doing nothing when told about it.

Richard O. Robson, 19, of Tod Avenue Southwest, pleaded not guilty to six counts of rape that could produce a life prison sentence.

Judge W. Wyatt McKay set his bond at $1 million.

Robson’s mother, Melissa A. Altenburg, 40, of the same address, pleaded not guilty to felony child endangering. Her bond is $10,000. She could get several years in prison if convicted.

Diane Barber, assistant county prosecutor said Altenburg was charged because her daughter, then 11, told Altenburg several times Robson was raping her and didn’t do anything about it.