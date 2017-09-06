Shooter in Maryland rampage gets 2 more life sentences

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A former federal officer convicted in a two-day shooting rampage in Maryland has been sentenced to two life terms for killing his estranged wife and shooting a man who tried to help her.

The Washington Post reports Prince George’s County Judge Leo Green handed down the sentences Wednesday to 64-year-old Eulalio Tordil. He had already received four consecutive life terms for other shootings.



He pleaded guilty in June to fatally shooting Gladys Tordil as she waited to pick up her daughters from school and wounding the good Samaritan.

Prosecutors say he then went on a rampage in Montgomery County, killing two people and wounding two others.

The judge told Tordil he shouldn’t “see or breathe a free bit of air” the rest of his life.