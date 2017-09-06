JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Racist business cards found in Jewish section of Pittsburgh


Published: Wed, September 6, 2017 @ 3:31 p.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Racist business cards bearing an image of a noose and a swastika have been found in a Pittsburgh neighborhood that is a hub of the city’s Jewish community.

The cards have the swastika on one side with the message, “It’s not illegal to be white ... yet” on the back next to an image of a noose.

The FBI says neo-Nazi and white supremacist literature and stickers have been showing up for more than two weeks in Squirrel Hill.

FBI Special Agent Gregory Heeb says the agency is reviewing the situation, but notes there can be a fine line between unsettling and disturbing literature and an actual threat.

Heeb says, “If there were a credible threat, we would communicate that to the public.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes