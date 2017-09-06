Police: Man shot by officer had knife, was familiar suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say a northwest Ohio officer who fatally shot a man while responding to a domestic violence report at a home fired once when the man approached with a knife.

Toledo police say 44-year-old Shane Marsh was shot Monday night by Officer Jonathan Curtis, a five-year veteran of the police force. A neighbor had called 911 to report that Marsh was assaulting his girlfriend.

Curtis has been put on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. The results will be reviewed by a prosecutor.

Police Chief George Kral says it appears Curtis followed department policies and the law.

The Blade newspaper reports that records indicate police were familiar with Marsh and that Curtis had previously responded to multiple complaints about violence by Marsh or him violating a protection order.