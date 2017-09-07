Ohio Disc Dog’s Youngstown Club competing at Austintown park.

AUSTINTOWN

On Aug. 5, 1974, Alex Stein and his dog, a whippet named Ashley, hopped the fence at Dodger Stadium during the seventh inning stretch. Rushing the field, Stein tossed a flying disc to Ashley, who ran and caught the disc in his mouth.

The unplanned performance was given play-by-play commentary from the Dodgers’ announcer, was recognized by an employee at game-maker Wham-O and ultimately put the sport in the spotlight.

Stein was promptly escorted out of the stadium and arrested for rushing the field with Ashley, but 43 years later, disc dog competitions are popular – and contributing to that legacy is Ohio Disc Dog’s Youngstown Club.

“It’s just a really awesome bonding experience with your dog,” club member Jessica Driscoll said.

Ohio Disc Dog’s Youngstown Club plays in its fourth week of competition this week at Austintown Township Park. The club contends in K9 Frisbee Toss & Fetch League’s fall season, a five-week competition, pitting it against canine flying disc teams from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia.

Ohio Disc Dogs began when club founder Mark Vitullo wanted to compete and compare scores with a friend from Michigan who had a flying disc club. What started as two clubs about three and a half years ago now fields clubs from 43 cities across the world.

