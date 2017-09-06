Mount Union earns nice ranking honor

ALLIANCE

For the seventh consecutive year, the University of Mount Union was ranked among the top baccalaureate colleges and universities in Washington Monthly’s 2017 rankings.

Mount Union ranked 93rd in the nation in this category.

According to Washington Monthly’s website, schools in this category are ranked based upon their contribution to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility (recruiting and graduating low-income students), research (producing cutting-edge scholarship), and service (encouraging students to give something back to their country).

Mount Union was also ranked as a “Best Bang for the Buck” school in the Midwest region.

The “Best Bang for the Buck” ranking is Washington Monthly’s exclusive list of schools that help nonwealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.