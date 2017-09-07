Mahoning officials expect state grant to impace overdose cases

YOUNGSTOWN

Officials expect a new quick-response team to make a noticeable impact on overdoses in Mahoning County.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine awarded $3 million in grants for establishing quick-response teams to 40 law-enforcement agencies across the state. The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office was one of six agencies to receive the maximum amount of $125,000 over two years.

“We get a lot of grants. We do a lot of initiatives. This is one that we think might really make a difference,” said Sheriff Jerry Greene.

The teams will consist of a deputy sheriff, a counselor from Meridian HealthCare, a peer-recovery specialist and, when available, a paramedic and a member of the faith community. The grant requires the team to meet with overdose victims and their families within 72 hours of an overdose.

Greene would like to see contact within 24 hours, adding that those who are addicted suffer severe cravings in the first 24 hours after receiving naloxone.

Duane Piccirilli, executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Board, said the effort could address complaints about people receiving multiple doses of naloxone by getting them into treatment.

Read more about the program in Thursday's Vindicator or n Vindy.com.