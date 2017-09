YOUNGSTOWN

Local animal-rescue groups Every Dog Matters and All Paws will host a fundraiser Sept. 16 at The Federal.

A big-basket raffle will run from 12 to 7 p.m., with tickets sold until 6. Every Dog Matters also will have a Dine to Donate fundraiser running until 11 p.m.

The Federal is located at 110 W. Federal St. downtown.