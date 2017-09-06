Calling hours for Harry Meshel scheduled for Friday

YOUNGSTOWN — Funeral services for Harry Meshel are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church at 220 N. Walnut St. in Youngstown, according to a news release from Youngstown State University.

Meshel, a longtime Democratic leader in the Ohio Senate, former state Democratic Party chairman, and former member of the YSU Board of Trustees, died Monday at age 93.

Calling hours are scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road, Youngstown.

Friends may also call an hour before the funeral services at the church on Saturday.