Board of Elections rejects fracking charter amendments

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Board of Elections tonight unanimously rejected putting two charter amendments on the Youngstown Nov. 7 ballot.

The board ruled the proposals violate state law.

The proposals would have banned fracking and fracking-related activities and the other changes how elections are conducted in the city including restricting who can give campaign contributions.

Supporters of the proposals said they will file legal action in Ohio Supreme Court appealing the board's decisions.