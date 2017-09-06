Another Philadelphia-area college lowers tuition

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Another college in the Greater Philadelphia area has decided to lower its tuition in the hopes of attracting more applicants.

Philly.com reports the University of the Sciences announced a plan today to reduce tuition by 37 percent. The Philadelphia university will lower undergrad tuition and fees from $39,994 to $25,000 beginning in fall 2018.

University officials say the goal is to attract a broader student base and become more transparent.

The University of the Sciences joins three other colleges in the region that reset tuition costs. Rosemont College first lowered its tuition in 2016 and was later followed by LaSalle and Immaculata universities.

The move toward lowering tuition at Philadelphia-area colleges comes as schools across the country struggle to court high-school graduates.