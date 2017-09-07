3 arraigned in 2 rape cases; another pleads guilty to raping a teen girl

Staff report

WARREN

Two people were arraigned in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in the case of a girl who was raped.

Richard O. Robson, 19, of Tod Avenue Southwest, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to six counts of rape that could produce a life prison sentence.

Judge W. Wyatt McKay set his bond at $1 million.

Robson’s mother, Melissa A. Altenburg, 40, of the same address, pleaded not guilty to felony child endangering. She could get several years in prison if convicted.

Diane Barber, assistant county prosecutor, said Altenburg was charged because the girl told Altenburg several times Robson was sexually assaulting her, and Altenburg did nothing about it.

Also arraigned Wednesday was Donald J. Bonetti, 45, of Palmer Avenue in Campbell, on six counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. He’s accused of raping a child under 13.

In another case, Adam J. Myers, 34, of Sheridan Street in Niles pleaded guilty to a single count of rape involving a 14-year-old girl. He will be sentenced in about four weeks.

