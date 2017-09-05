JOBS
Vacant resort, searched in sniper manhunt, burns in Poconos


Published: Tue, September 5, 2017 @ 10:30 a.m.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A vacant resort in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains that had been searched during a 48-day manhunt for a sniper who killed a state trooper has burned.

Monroe County authorities say the blaze destroyed part of the former Penn Hills Resort in Stroud Township.

The fire was reported Monday evening and was under control about three hours later.

The resort opened in the 1940s and closed about a decade ago. It was in the headlines when state police and other agencies searched for Eric Frein after one trooper was slain and another wounded by sniper fire outside their Blooming Grove barracks in September 2014. Frein has since been convicted and sentenced to death.

The fire damaged one building at the resort. Its cause wasn’t immediately clear.

