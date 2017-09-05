Salem library to host cybersecurity program

SALEM

Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St., will host the program, "Cybersecurity Help, Information and Protection Program" at 2 p.m. Sept. 14.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the importance of security and privacy.

This event is not sponsored by, nor affiliated with, the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

The program is free, but registration is required. To register, visit www.salem.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042.