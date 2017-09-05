Relatives demand answers in fatal Ohio officer shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) — Relatives of an Ohio man fatally shot after being transported by a police officer to a homeless shelter are demanding answers over why deadly force was used.

The man was identified as 30-year-old William Andrew Porubsky by his grandmother, Judy Varner.

Varner says she’s upset and doesn’t understand why Porubsky was shot and killed.

Varner says Porubsky’s father left him when he was young, and he lost his mother in a motorcycle accident almost a decade ago.

Police records show the shooting happened on Sunday night after an officer took Porubsky to Haven of Rest in Akron. Police say the officer asked for backup from Akron police because the subject was becoming aggressive. Records show shots were fired about six minutes later.