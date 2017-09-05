Refusal to buy crack cocaine leads to East Side stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 34-year-old East Side woman was arrested for domestic violence about 11:15 p.m Sunday because the father of her child refused to go to the corner and buy her crack cocaine.

Police were called to a North Bruce Street home, where reports said the man had a small cut on his neck and he did not want police to arrest Tammy Vanfossan, the woman he said stabbed him.

Reports said Vanfossan threatened to kill the man when she gets out of jail. She is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.