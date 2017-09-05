JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio to prosecute deputy who shot photographer


Published: Tue, September 5, 2017 @ 5:43 p.m.

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Attorney General's office says state prosecutors will handle the case of a deputy who shot a photographer for a small news organization after apparently mistaking his camera for a weapon.

The announcement today means most aspects of the shooting in New Carlisle near Dayton are being handled by state officials.

The investigation already has been turned over to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, a division of the attorney general's office.

Attorney General spokeswoman Jill Del Greco confirmed the use of special prosecutors from the office who were requested by the Clark County prosecutor.

The deputy involved in the nonfatal shooting has been placed on administrative leave.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes