Ohio to prosecute deputy who shot photographer

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Attorney General's office says state prosecutors will handle the case of a deputy who shot a photographer for a small news organization after apparently mistaking his camera for a weapon.

The announcement today means most aspects of the shooting in New Carlisle near Dayton are being handled by state officials.

The investigation already has been turned over to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, a division of the attorney general's office.

Attorney General spokeswoman Jill Del Greco confirmed the use of special prosecutors from the office who were requested by the Clark County prosecutor.

The deputy involved in the nonfatal shooting has been placed on administrative leave.