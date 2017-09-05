Ohio county refuses jail grant, fearing overcrowding

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — County officials in central Ohio say they won’t accept an $840,000 grant from the state prison department because they fear the requirements could cause jail overcrowding.

The Springfield News-Sun reports Clark County officials say the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction grant would require the county to house people sentenced to low-level, fifth-degree felonies in local jails instead of sending them to state prisons.

It costs the state about $26,000 a year to house felons.

Clark County commissioners and the sheriff’s office initially accepted the grant but then declined, saying it could lead to a nearly 25 percent increase in the county’s jail population.

Judge Tom Capper of Clark County Common Pleas Court says the increase would create a “nightmare.”

Ohio’s 10 most populous counties are required to accept the grants.