JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: Banks, tech lead early stock declines


Published: Tue, September 5, 2017 @ 9:54 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as traders return from the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Banks and technology companies fell more than the rest of the market Tuesday. Bank of America lost 1.5 percent and Nvidia fell 1.9 percent.

U.S. stocks are coming off back-to-back weekly gains.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,467.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave up 102 points, or 0.5 percent, to 21,887. The Nasdaq composite slipped 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,408.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.11 percent.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes