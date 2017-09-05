JOBS
Man wounded Sunday at South Side bar


Published: Tue, September 5, 2017 @ 10:05 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man was wounded early Sunday morning at an East Indianola Avenue bar and another man was arrested on drug-trafficking charges there.

Reports said officers were called about 3:10 a.m. to El Patron bar after police were called for a shooting. Reports said the 28-year-old victim was already at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital when officers arrived.

A passenger in a car that was fleeing the scene, Franky DelToro, 31, of Hialeh, Fla., was arrested on drug-trafficking and resisting-arrest charges. Reports said officers found nine bags of suspected cocaine he had hidden in his pants.

DelToro was booked into Mahoning County jail.

