JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man killed by Toledo police officer after domestic-violence report


Published: Tue, September 5, 2017 @ 9:20 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio officer has shot and killed a man while responding to a 911 call about domestic violence.

Toledo police tell The Blade newspaper the officer was investigating a report of a man assaulting a woman Monday night when the shooting occurred.

A police spokesman declined to give specifics, saying the details are still being investigated. He says the case is being handled by a team trained in police shooting investigations.

Police did not release the name of the officer or the man who was killed.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes