Keys beats Svitolina; 4 US women in Open QFs

NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Keys grabbed the last four games to eliminate No. 4-seeded Elina Svitolina 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-4 and give the United States four women in the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time in 15 years.

The 15th-seeded Keys joins Americans Venus Williams, CoCo Vandeweghe and Sloane Stephens in the final eight at Flushing Meadows.

It's also the first quarterfinal appearance in New York for Keys.

Next for Keys is a match against 418th-ranked qualifier Kaia Kanepi of Estonia.