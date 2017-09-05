JOBS
Italian language classes offered at churches


Published: Tue, September 5, 2017 @ 9:05 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, and St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main St., Girard, are offering Italian language classes from, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays.

Mount Carmel registration and first class is set for Sept. 14. Registration and classes begin Sept. 21 at St. Rose Church in Rosetta Hall. Cost is $60 per person. Classes end in December. For information, call 330-550-5850.

