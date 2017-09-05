Italian language classes offered at churches

YOUNGSTOWN

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, and St. Rose Church, 48 E. Main St., Girard, are offering Italian language classes from, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays.

Mount Carmel registration and first class is set for Sept. 14. Registration and classes begin Sept. 21 at St. Rose Church in Rosetta Hall. Cost is $60 per person. Classes end in December. For information, call 330-550-5850.