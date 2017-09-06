JOBS
Hubbard to address disinfectant issue in city water


Published: Tue, September 5, 2017 @ 9:37 p.m.

HUBBARD

Mayor John Darko says a recent test of the city’s water showed byproducts from chlorine disinfectants used in water supplies was above the Environmental Protection Agency’s acceptable level.

The total number of haloacetic acids tested at .067 parts per million, with the acceptable threshold being .060 parts per million.

While the overage is small, the city is required to notify the public.

Darko said the city would rectify the issue by cleaning out the city’s storage tank and flushing contaminated water. At its current level the acid poses no health threat to individuals and is still potable, officials said.

