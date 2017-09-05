Green Cathedral Race set to run Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN

Mill Creek Metroparks will host the fifth annual Green Cathedral race Sunday. The race will begin and end in the Wick Recreation Area at 1861 McCollum Road.

The Kids Fun Run begins at 8 a.m.; the half-marathon begins at 8:30; and the 5K Run/Walk begins at 8:45 a.m.

This event is open to all ages and abilities, and awards will be given according to age groups. The Kids Fun Run is free, and children will receive participation awards.

Early-bird registration was Aug. 27. the half-marathon is now $40. The 5K Run/Walk is now $30.

The Green Cathedral Race is sponsored by 21 WFMJ/WBCB, and all proceeds will benefit the Juliana Kurinka children's play area at the Wick Recreational Area.

For information and to register, visit www.millcreekmetroparks.org or runsignup.com.