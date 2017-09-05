Former Warren auditor released from federal prison

WARREN — Anthony J. Natale, 38, the former Warren auditor who was sentenced to a year in federal prison last year for mailing a white powder to a former employer, was released Friday from a federal prison in Cincinnati.

Judge Benita Y. Pearson of the U.S. District Court in Youngstown sentenced Natale, of Genessee Avenue Northeast, last October after Natale pleaded guilty to conveying false information related to use of a weapon of mass destruction.

The powder caused a panic because of fears it might be a a toxin, but it was found to be harmless.

Natale admitted mailing an envelope containing starch to his former employer, American Business Center, 7677 South Ave., Boardman, on Nov. 10, 2014, after being fired from his job as a sales representative there. Upon entering his guilty plea, Natale resigned as Warren auditor.

Natale will be on probation for three years.