JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Forest Lawn names new trustees


Published: Tue, September 5, 2017 @ 8:53 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 5400 Market St., governed by the Mill Creek Memorial Park Association, hosted its annual lot owner and trustee meeting Aug. 25.

Trustees elected were Thomas Masters, president; Jane Morris, vice president; Chris Engartner, treasurer; and Robert G. Mayer, secretary. Other trustees are Alfred Davison, Doris Vanden-Bosch, Judy Economus, Robert Eizonas, Paul Brock and Paul Purins.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes