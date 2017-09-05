Forest Lawn names new trustees

YOUNGSTOWN

Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 5400 Market St., governed by the Mill Creek Memorial Park Association, hosted its annual lot owner and trustee meeting Aug. 25.

Trustees elected were Thomas Masters, president; Jane Morris, vice president; Chris Engartner, treasurer; and Robert G. Mayer, secretary. Other trustees are Alfred Davison, Doris Vanden-Bosch, Judy Economus, Robert Eizonas, Paul Brock and Paul Purins.