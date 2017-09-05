Campbell man faces drug-possession charge after arrest in Mill Creek Park

YOUNGSTOWN — Bond was set at $10,000 today for a Campbell man arrested Friday by Mill Creek MetroParks Police who had 10 doses of suspected heroin, a bag of suspected cocaine and a bag of a suspected heroin and cocaine mix in a car he was driving.

Josiah Smith, 22, was arraigned in municipal court on charges of felony possession of drugs, possession of drugs, misdemeanor possession of drugs, driving under suspension and other traffic offenses.

Reports said park police encountered Smith after a car he was driving stopped in the middle of a park road behind a police car. Smith first waved officers to pass him then got out of the car and was ordered back inside.

Officers could smell marijuana coming from the car so they searched it and found the drugs, reports said.