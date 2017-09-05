Blasko hosts Sunday forum on relationships

YOUNGSTOWN

Brian Blasko will present “The Car Key Factor,” a journey into the world of relationship building, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Maronite Center, 1555 S. Meridian Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a cash bar will be available. The cost is $20.

Blasko shows the audience how to interact effectively with co-workers, clients, customers, spouses, friends, children, partners and family members. He invites others to discover and maximize their own personal potential.

Blasko is the author of two books, “Cruising Through Live at 35 MPH” and “Sending Signals.”

He has a master’s degree in interpersonal communication, collegiate-level teaching experience and is a member of the National Speakers Association.