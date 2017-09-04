Boccieri announces bid for state senate

CANFIELD — State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, this morning announced his bid for state Senate.

Boccieri was at the Mahoning County War Veterans Memorial at the Canfield Fairgrounds for the announcement.

Boccieri is running for the 33rd Senate district seat currently held by Joe Schiavoni, who faces term limit restrictions and will leave the state Senate in 2018. Schiavoni is running for governor.

The 33rd district includes all of Mahoning and Columbiana counties. Boccieri previously held the seat.