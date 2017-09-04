JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Boccieri announces bid for state senate


Published: Mon, September 4, 2017 @ 11:45 a.m.

CANFIELD — State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, this morning announced his bid for state Senate.

Boccieri was at the Mahoning County War Veterans Memorial at the Canfield Fairgrounds for the announcement.

Boccieri is running for the 33rd Senate district seat currently held by Joe Schiavoni, who faces term limit restrictions and will leave the state Senate in 2018. Schiavoni is running for governor.

The 33rd district includes all of Mahoning and Columbiana counties. Boccieri previously held the seat.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes