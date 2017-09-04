JOBS
Joint effort provides free haircuts to city students


Published: Sun, September 3, 2017 @ 9:11 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — YOUNGSTOWN

More than 500 Youngstown City Schools students, their parents and teachers received free haircuts and hairstyles today at East High School – just in time for the first day of school Tuesday – at an event aptly named Fresh Start.

Sponsored by City Kids Care, Youngstown schools, the BRIDGE Barber Program, the Red Zone and numerous individuals including Charles Colvin, Keland Logan, Youngstown Councilman Julius Oliver and others, the sixth annual Fresh Start left students checking out their new looks and their parents thankful for the savings the program meant to them.

Read the full story in Monday's Vindicator.

