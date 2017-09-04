JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Jazz in the Park wraps up summer on great note


Published: Sun, September 3, 2017 @ 9:53 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The 10th and final session of the 2017 Jazz in the Park Summer Series at B&O Station Park today capped what organizers say was one of the best seasons in the 23-year history of the event.

“It is the longest continuous jazz event in Youngstown, and we’re going to do whatever it takes to keep it going,” said Jap Robinson, who along with Jeff Green, puts on the jazz series.

Read the full story in Monday's Vindicator.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes