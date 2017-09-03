YSU freshman turns head in college debut

— Christian Turner has made a seamless jump from high school to college football. The true freshman running back from Cincinnati La Salle was a bright spot during Youngstown State’s 28-21 overtime loss to Pitt on Saturday.

“In high school, we faced a lot of adversity winning three straight state championships,” Turner said. “The stage wasn’t too big, so I was kind of used to playing in big games and big settings.

“I was nervous in the beginning just because it was my first college game, but as the game went on, I got more comfortable.”

Turner caught five passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 32 yards on three carries in his collegiate debut.