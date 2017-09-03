JOBS
« News Home

YSU falls to Pitt in OT


Published: Sat, September 2, 2017 @ 10:04 p.m.

PITTSBURGH — The Youngstown State football team has the respect of the Pittsburgh Panthers, but the Penguins would have preferred the win.

YSU put on a show at Heinz Field rallying from a three-touchdown deficit, but Bo Pelini’s side took a 28-21 loss in overtime on Saturday.

“I’m never pleased when we don’t win,” Pelini said. “I fully expected to win this football game and it didn’t happen.”

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for the full story.

