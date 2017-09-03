YSU falls to Pitt in OT

— The Youngstown State football team has the respect of the Pittsburgh Panthers, but the Penguins would have preferred the win.

YSU put on a show at Heinz Field rallying from a three-touchdown deficit, but Bo Pelini’s side took a 28-21 loss in overtime on Saturday.

“I’m never pleased when we don’t win,” Pelini said. “I fully expected to win this football game and it didn’t happen.”

