Scrappers-Spikes game rained out

— Tonight's scheduled New York-Penn League game between the State College Spikes and Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Eastwood Field has been postponed by rain.

The Scrappers have announced that those with tickets to the game can exchange them at the Mr. Rooter Box Office at Eastwood Field for tickets of equal value to any remaining regular-season home game or 2018 regular season home game.

The Scrappers open a three-game road series against the Batavia Muckdogs today as the season enters its final week. The Scrappers will close out the regular season with two games against the West Virginia Black Bears on Wednesday and Thursday at Eastwood Field.

Mahoning Valley (40-29) leads State College (38-32) by 2 1/2 games in the Pinckney Division.