Greek taste treats and Island Kids featured at Campbell wine, food fest

CAMPBELL

Authentic Greek gyros, traditional dances performed by the “Island Kids,” reuniting with old friends, gathering family, and heart-stopping Greek-style baklava are among the enticing draws to this weekend’s Archangel Michael Greek Wine and Food Fest.

The church festival at 401 Twelfth St., which started Friday, , continues from noon to 10 p.m. today and Monday.

Michael and Despina Mike III of Poland, who brought their 10-month-old son, Michael IV, to the festival, said they plan to raise their children in the Greek tradition.

“Tradition is a big part of the Greek community and of our lives,” said Michael. Despina’s parents are members of Archangel Michael.

pork gyro made from a recipe brought from Greece.

The festival is an opportunity for the parish to open its hospitality and tradition to the Campbell and greater Youngstown communities, said the Rev. Steve Denas, just the third priest at Archangel Michael in its existence.

