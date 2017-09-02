Final: Pitt 28, YSU 21, OT

— Max Brown threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jester Weah in overtime as Pittsburgh defeated Youngstown State 28-21 today at Heinz Field.

The Penguins had trailed 21-0 at halftime, but scored three second-half touchdowns to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. The Panthers' Alex Kessman missed two fourth-quarter field goals, including one at the end of regulation and the game went to OT tied at 21.

Pitt got the ball first in OT and Browne's pass to Weah regained the lead for the Panthers.

The Penguins drove from Pitt's 25 to the 13 on three runs by Tevin McCaster, but the Panthers' Brian Garner intercepted a Hunter Wells pass to clinch the game.

