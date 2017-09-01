White House says Trump's DACA announcement coming Tuesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will announce a decision Tuesday on the fate of hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children – immigrants the president is calling "terrific" and says he loves.

"We love the dreamers, we love everybody," Trump told reporters today, using a shorthand term for the nearly 800,000 young people who were given a reprieve from deportation and temporary work permits under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program created by the Obama administration.

Asked what he would say to young immigrants who are awaiting his move, scared about their fate, he replied: "I think the dreamers are terrific."

Trump has been torn over what to do with DACA as he faces a Tuesday deadline set by a group of Republican state lawmakers who are threatening to challenge the program in court unless Trump ends it by that date.

"I think the decision itself is weighing on him, certainly," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump had slammed the program as illegal "amnesty" during his campaign and pledged to end it on his first day in office. But he has changed his rhetoric since the election, telling those covered they could "rest easy" and continue granting new two-year, renewable work permits.

Trump has spent the last week mulling his choices, cycling through his options again and again, according to several people with knowledge of the deliberations. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.